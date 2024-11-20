UW-RDRC And IRP Extramural Mentored Fellowships On Poverty, Retirement, And Disability Research - Now Accepting Applications through February 17, 2025 (View Full RFA)

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Retirement and Disability Research Center (UW-RDRC) and Institute for Research on Poverty (IRP) have funding to support up to three research fellowships focused on the study of economically vulnerable populations related to poverty, retirement, and disability policy. Funded by a cooperative agreement with the Social Security Administration's Retirement and Disability Research Consortium , this fellowship program is designed to expand the reach of poverty research into issues related to retirement and disability policies and programs.

Fellowship Overview: The fellowship supports and trains scholars from a variety of disciplines, including junior faculty (non-tenured), postdocs, newly graduated PhD researchers, and dissertators who are interested in topics related to social insurance; disability and retirement research; and understanding issues related to economically vulnerable populations and low-net-wealth households. The goal is to provide emerging scholars with training and mentoring to develop research ideas of relevance to the Social Security Administration, their programs, policies, and/or beneficiaries. Scholars receive peer and mentor feedback over the course of the fellowship program.

Eligibility and Requirements: Applications to the fellowships are invited from U.S.-based non-tenured junior faculty or postdoctoral researchers within 3 years of dissertation. Junior researchers are particularly encouraged to apply. Individuals not associated with a domestic institution are not eligible. Applicants should propose to investigate topics that address Social Security, retirement, and disability, especially related to economically vulnerable populations, to be considered for the fellowship. Single/solo-authored projects are preferred. Note that successful applicants will need to complete a W9 form and have a Social Security number in order to be provided the fellowship stipend.

View full RFA and appliciation instructions HERE .

Apply HERE .

Please note, a letter of recommendation from an advisor, mentor, or senior colleague is required with your application. Recommenders can upload letters HERE .